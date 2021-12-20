The Chinese bifacial module maker has commissioned a 1.5 GW TOPCon cell factory in China's Zhejiang province, which raised its total TOPCon cell capacity to 3.6 GW. Another 16 GW facility is being planned for the Shanxi province.Chinese PV module manufacturer Jolywood has commissioned a 1.5 GW TOPCon solar cell factory in Taizhou City, in China's Zhejiang province. "With this new manufacturing facility, our TOPCon solar cell production capacity has now reached 3.6 GW," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. The other 2.1 GW of capacity comes from another factory located in the Jiangsu province. ...

