DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Dec-2021 / 09:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 17-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 36.9244

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9487020

CODE: LESU LN

ISIN: LU1792117696

