Fidelity Special Values Plc - Doc re Monthly Summary as at 30 November 2021
PR Newswire
London, December 20
Fidelity Special Values PLC
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
Monthly Factsheet as at 30 November 2021
A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The factsheet is also available on the Company's website at www.fidelity.co.uk/specialvalues
The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.
20 December 2021
