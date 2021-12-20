Citycon Oyj: Transforming Linderud shopping centre into a local city centre

HELSINKI, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon plans to develop Linderud shopping centre in Oslo into an attractive new urban hub that includes residentials, services, offices, retail and meeting places that generate a city full of life.

Linderud centre has since its opening in the 60's been an important meeting place for the people in Bjerke in Oslo. The area is one of the fastest growing places in Norway and is well connected to public transportation. The potential of the centre and the area surrounding it make up the backdrop for Citycon's plans to transform Linderud centre into a new city centre.

Citycon executes on the strategy and plans to build three open quarters surrounding the centre, which in total will include around 23,000 square meters of residentials, private and public services, food and beverage, offices and retail. The plan includes approximately 220 apartments.

One or two additional floors to Linderud centre will be new flexible premises for offices, health, wellness and fitness. On the roof of the centre there are plans for sports activities with a basketball court as a preliminary proposal.

The area will have a new urban structure. The parking and goods delivery are moved underground. New meeting places, green lounges and areas for seating and eating are important parts of the plans, as the centre itself will open up to the surroundings with active facades and several entrances.

Citycon and the municipality of Oslo will continue the dialogue on the plans for Linderud, as Citycon aims to submit the zoning plan in the spring of 2022.

"I am very excited about our plans to develop an urban hub at Linderud. The demographics and population density are interesting factors, and the area is already a transport hub in Oslo. We are now turning the area into local city centre, where people move and meet in attractive spaces for modern urban living. Linderud will transform into an urban hub as we are guided by our vision of a city full of life", says Erik Lennhammar, Chief Development Officer at Citycon.

Photo credit: MAD

For further information, please contact:

Håkon Tuv Dalland

Commercial Director at Citycon

Mobile +47 41 650 605

haakon.dalland@citycon.com

Daniel Sellevoll

Senior Communications Manager at Citycon

Mobile +47 959 71 597

daniel.sellevoll@citycon.com

