

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) has agreed to acquire Brightpearl, a cloud native multichannel retail management system for retailers and wholesalers. The consideration for the 83% of Brightpearl that Sage does not already own is $299 million.



Based in Bristol (UK) and Austin, Texas (US), Brightpearl provides a retail operating system for retailers and wholesalers. Brightpearl's platform manages over 10 million transactions and $5 billion of business a year.



Sage Group said the acquisition accelerates its strategy for growth, including scaling Sage Intacct, broadening the value proposition for mid-sized businesses and expanding Sage's digital network.



