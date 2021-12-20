Ximen Mining Corp. Corporate Update Announcement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v:XIM) (FRA:1XMA) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement originally announced on December 1, 2021 consisting of 720,000 flow through shares at a price of $0.22 cents per share for gross proceeds of $158,400.00. Each Flow-Through share consists of one common share that qualifies as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 36 months from the date of issue, one additional non-flow-through common share of the Issuer at an exercise price of Cdn$0.35 per share.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration expenses on the Company's British Columbia mineral properties.

The Company paid a cash commission of $1,540. and issued 7,000 finders warrants to Haywood Securities Inc. The finder warrants are valid for 3 years from closing with an exercise price of $0.35. All securities issued in connection with the flow through Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring April 11, 2022. The closing of this private placement financing is subject to final TSX-V approval.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

604 488-3900

Investor Relations: Sophy Cesar, 604-488-3900, ir@XimenMiningCorp.com

About Ximen Mining Corp

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen's two Gold projects The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under a option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

Ximen Mining Corp

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4 Tel: 604-488-3900

