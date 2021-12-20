- (PLX AI) - SEB shares fell 1.4% after DNB downgraded the stock, saying strong earnings momentum was likely to fade.
- • SEB cut to hold from buy at DNB, with price target cut to SEK 133 from SEK 142
- • SEB's EPS should be lower in 2022 and 2023 due to higher costs and the new Swedish banks tax, DNB analysts said
- • With SEB shares up almost 50% for the year, the bank's strong performance and execution are now being priced in, DNB said
