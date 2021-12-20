Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) is pleased to announce a new agreement with Jämtkraft, a leading Swedish utility. As part of the agreement, Jämtkraft has selected Hansen Trade to cover day-ahead trading operations, and for monitoring short-term positions. Jämtkraft now joins Hansen's family of over 600 global customers.

Hansen Trade Day-Ahead Trading streamlines Jämtkraft's daily bidding process, maintains order structures and handles day-ahead trade results automatically. The Day-Ahead Trading solution enables order configurations to be tagged to specific assets; this means that it can disaggregate trade results from the portfolio level, right down to the individual asset, if needed. As a SaaS service, Hansen Trade Day-Ahead Trading is compliant with market changes and is connected to Nord Pool's new auction platform, which goes live in the Nordics in early 2022.

Hansen Trade Position Visualisation enables Jämtkraft to monitor and analyse short-term positions in real-time. An example would be the root cause of imbalance volumes. The operator can view the total imbalance position on a price-area level, including colour-masking for exceptionally high or low values. The Position Visualisation solution then enables the operator to drill deeper to portfolio (such as production type), sub-portfolio (hydropower assets in the same river) and finally to the asset level, to examine the cause for exceptional values on the top level.

Andreas Wiklander, Head of Operations, Jämtkraft, commented: "With Hansen Trade, we can modernise our daily trading operations, and get better and easier visibility into our trading positions. At Jämtkraft, we were impressed with the demonstration of Hansen Trade's features and coupled with the positive reception that the solution has received from several energy companies in the region being a vital enabler of day-to-day trading operations we are more than confident that Hansen Trade is the answer when it comes to addressing our challenge."

Scott Weir, Regional President, EMEA, Hansen Technologies, commented: "We continue to see a major uptick in the deployment of Hansen Trade across the Nordic region. This new agreement with Jämtkraft, in addition to the strong endorsement from our other customers in the region, attests to the strength of Hansen and our solutions in addressing the complexities of the digital era."

Jämtkraft's selection of Hansen Trade follows other recent agreements with Fortum, Power-Deriva and Tampereen Sähkölaitos. Run as a modular, cloud-based SaaS solution, Hansen Trade fully meets the flexibility and scalability demands of the evolving energy trading market.

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 600+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About Jämtkraft

Jämtkraft AB is a utilities company based in Jämtland, Sweden. The company is owned by the municipalities of Åre, Krokom and Östersund. Jämtkraft AB engages in producing, distributing and selling electric power to residential and business customers throughout Sweden. Renewable district heating is also part of the business portfolio. Jämtkraft AB has a long tradition of focusing on sustainability and climate-smart living, as well as sustainable and long-term business.

For more information, visit https://www.jamtkraft.se/

