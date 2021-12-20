Regulatory News:
Vitura (Paris:VTR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of
issuer (Legal Entity
Identifier)
|Day of
transaction
|Identification code of
financial instrument
|Aggregated daily
volume (in number
of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of
the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
14/12/2021
FR0010309096
34
34,40
XPAR
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
15/12/2021
FR0010309096
18
34,20
XPAR
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
17/12/2021
FR0010309096
22
34,40
XPAR
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
74
34,35
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
|Identification code issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Name of
Investment
Services
Provider
|Identification code of
Investment Services
Provider
|Day/time of
transaction (CET)
|Identification
code of financial
instrument
|Price per
transaction
|Currency
|Acquired
volume
|Market (MIC
Code)
|Reference number
of transaction
|Purpose of buy
back
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
14/12/2021 11:39:34
FR0010309096
34,40
EUR
34
XPAR
00288995010EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
15/12/2021 09:22:01
FR0010309096
34,20
EUR
1
XPAR
00289101608EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
15/12/2021 10:31:46
FR0010309096
34,20
EUR
16
XPAR
00289118070EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
15/12/2021 10:31:46
FR0010309096
34,20
EUR
1
XPAR
00289118071EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
17/12/2021 09:01:17
FR0010309096
34,40
EUR
16
XPAR
00289475814EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
17/12/2021 09:02:19
FR0010309096
34,40
EUR
6
XPAR
00289476171EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
