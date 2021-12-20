Musk Metals Corp.: Musk Metals Commences Airborne Survey at Lawyers Properties Next to Benchmark Metals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Musk Metals Corp. ("Musk Metals") ("Musk" or the "Company") (CSE:MUSK)(OTC PINK:EMSKF)(FSE:1I30) is pleased to announce it has retained Longford Exploration Services Ltd. ("Longford") to complete an Airborne Tri-Axial Gradiometer Survey. The survey will cover its wholly owned Lawyers West and South claim blocks that cover approximately 15,469 acres, which are located in BC's Golden Horseshoe region and contiguous to Benchmark Metal's "Lawyers" Gold and Silver project.

Musk's airborne survey will be conducted using a manned helicopter equipped with specially designed GEM Systems GSMP 35A Airborne Potassium Vapor high resolution magnetometers mounted on a non-magnetic stinger in a tri-axial array. The survey will be conducted over the full Area of Interest ensuring complete coverage of the area outlined in this proposal and as per the survey boundaries provided in Figure 1.

Figure 1. Lawyers Claim Blocks to be surveyed

Musk's airborne survey will highlight potential anomalies along the Western boundary of Benchmark Metals as well as the Western portion that is situated between TDG Gold Corp's "Baker" and "Shasta" mines and along strike with the "Kemess" mine further to the southeast that hosts 2.7 Moz of gold equivalent. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Properties.

ABOUT THE AREA

Benchmark Metals announced on December 9th, 2021, the completion of a bought deal financing for $40,266,720 and that Yamana Gold Inc. participated in the offering. As a result, Yamana Gold Inc. will own approximately 3.99 per cent of Benchmark on a non-diluted basis providing Benchmark with over $50-million available to explore and advance its neighboring Lawyers gold-silver project.

Benchmark Metals hopes to establish a five-million-plus-ounce resource reporting drill intercepts of 2,360 g/t silver and 11.30 g/t gold over a 1 meter interval as well as 1.44 g/t gold equivalent over 102 meters in early 2020 followed by the discovery of the new "Marmot Zone" announced on August 27th 2020, that contains mineralized structures broad zones of alteration, veining, and sulphide mineralization, returning samples of up to 61.3 g/t gold and 3,890 g/t silver.

Musk Metals CEO and Director, Nader Vatanchi states, "Recent strategic investments by major gold producer Yamana in the area bodes well for our adjacent properties and active exploration. This airborne survey will be combined with our compilation of historic work to design an upcoming 2022 exploration program. We are bullish on gold prices for 2022 and find confirmation of our sentiment with recent investments in the neighboring lawyers camp."

Musk is planning a complimentary 2022 exploration program on its three claim blocks to follow up on the this airborne survey and further define magnetic targets as well as the mobilization of crews to conduct a sampling program to test outcrops and soil geochemistry aimed at identifying high priority drill targets.

Throughout 2021 Musk completed a compilation of historic work and available public information on the Lawyers North, East and West claims. This compilation combined with the data from the airborne survey will be used to plan a potential follow up field program that will be designed to complement historic work and recent discoveries in the area. The field program will be focused on geologic mapping and prospecting the property for highly prospective and mineralized areas and may include geochemical surveying. Samples will be taken from mineralized areas and analyzed for precious metals content shortly after field work is completed.

Qualified Person: Luke van der Meer (P.Geo) is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

The company has granted 3,300,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.075 for a two-year term to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

About Musk Metals Corp.

Musk Metals is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada's top mining jurisdictions. The current portfolio of mineral properties exhibit favorable geological characteristics in underexplored areas within the prolific "Electric Avenue" pegmatite field of northwestern Ontario, the "Abitibi Lithium Camp" of southwestern Quebec, the "Golden Triangle" district of British Columbia, the Mineral Rich "Red Lake" mining camp of Northwestern Ontario and the "Chapais-Chibougamau" mining camp, the second largest mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

