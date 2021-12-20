

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's export orders increased less than expected in November, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.



Export orders rose 13.4 percent year-on-year in November. Economists had expected a 22.8 percent growth.



Orders for mineral products accelerated 116.6 percent annually in November and those of chemicals gained 41.1 percent. Bookings for basic metals and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof, and transport equipment increased by 22.6 percent and 18.0 percent, respectively.



Bookings for basic metals and articles thereof increased 32.6 and those of textile products grew 16.6 percent.



Demand for machinery grew 17.8 percent and those of electronic products rose 17.9 percent. Orders for information and communication products, and electrical machinery increased by 1.7 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, export orders grew 10.8 percent in November.



