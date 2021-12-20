

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer prices increased at a faster pace in November, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



The producer price index increased 15.4 percent year-on-year in November, following a 13.1 percent rise in October.



The domestic market prices rose 13.9 percent annually in November, following an 11.3 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices for mining and quarrying grew 13.1 percent yearly in November and those of manufacturing rose 13.3 percent.



Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply rose 15.2 percent and those of water supply gained 7.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.7 percent in November, after a 2.0 percent increase in the preceding month.



