DJ AuthorityTech LLC.: AuthorityTech.io Partners with TechStars Backed OptimusQ to Unveil AI-Powered 'Hybrid PR' Service

AuthorityTech LLC. AuthorityTech LLC.: AuthorityTech.io Partners with TechStars Backed OptimusQ to Unveil AI-Powered 'Hybrid PR' Service 20-Dec-2021 / 12:00 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AuthorityTech.io Partners with TechStars Backed OptimusQ to Unveil AI-Powered "Hybrid PR" Service

Miami, FL - AuthorityTech.io, the leader in the Tech PR industry, has just recently confirmed a partnership with OptimusQ, a TechStars backed company who aims to revolutionize the advertising market with their sophisticated & innovative technology. OptimusQ focuses on bringing, to selected technology companies all across the globe, the ability to share their story across hundreds of the world's leading media outlets while targeting their ideal audience.

"We wanted to find the right company that not only could use our technology to support the growth of many tech companies but also be extremely innovative in its core," Lior Vexler, the founder & CEO of OptimusQ, explains regarding the decision to choose AuthorityTech.io as the official partner.

Since inception, AuthorityTech.io has committed to changing the narrative of traditional PR firms. While most traditional firms focus on a myriad of different content strategies, AuthorityTech.io has focused relentlessly on two things: understanding specifically the technology landscape and securing incredible earned media opportunities for its clients. Partnering with OptimusQ's smart technology, AuthorityTech.io plans on extending the value of credible earned media placements, by boosting their visibility and garnering millions of impressions from potential customers and investors.

As a leader in the Tech PR and now marketing space, AuthorityTech.io aims to continually seek innovative methods to disrupt how these services are designed and implemented. In a fast-paced industry like technology, there is an urgent need for PR and marketing firms to provide cutting edge services that leverage technology. Jaxon Parrott, the Founder at AuthorityTech.io, stated his thoughts on the disruptive changes they plan to implement:

"Going into 2022, technology will continue to change how we see, interact and consume information. Most PR firms are stuck in a time where technology was in its infancy stage, not innovating alongside these changes. We aim to not only innovate alongside but lead the disruption of the Tech PR and marketing space. We believe this new Hybrid PR service will change the game for a long time."

AuthorityTech.io has been known as a "market disruptor" for quite some time, but with their new pivot into their Hybrid PR model, they plan on taking this reputation to another level. Technology companies now have an entirely new and automated way to not only solidify their brands, but also to consistently be seen in front of their target audience. The result? More customers, more investment dollars, and even a higher company valuation.

About AuthorityTech.io

AuthorityTech.io is a modern digital PR and marketing firm that specializes in helping innovative technology companies scale their presence online to secure more customers and investment dollars. AuthorityTech leverages the most innovative technologies on the market to earn its clients top media coverage while driving predictable traffic and results. The outcome is ample amounts of funding, customers, and even a higher company valuation.

Media Contact:

Jaxon Parrott

+1 806-831-3502

jaxon@authoritytech.io

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1259728 20-Dec-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1259728&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2021 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)