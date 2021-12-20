Anzeige
Montag, 20.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Riesenhebel? Gamechanger-Meldung zu Wochenbeginn!
Tecnotree is upgraded to Nasdaq Helsinki's Mid Cap segment

HELSINKI, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecnotree Oyj, a leading global telecom software and ecosystem provider from Finland, will move to the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Helsinki effective January 3, 2022. The change from Small Cap to Mid Cap is a result of Nasdaq's annual review of the average market value in the Nordic market segments. The Mid Cap segment includes companies with a market capitalization between EUR 150 million and EUR 1 billion.

2021 has been another historical year for the company with several accolades adding feather to its cap:

1. Came out of restructuring

2. Became debt-free

3. Achieved the highest quarterly revenue in the last 5 years and the highest order book in 9 years in the Q3

"The promotion of Tecnotree shares to the Nasdaq Mid Cap segment further strengths company's profile. With increased growth prospects and improved financial results, this announcement is another key milestone for Tecnotree. It has potential to attract new investors including institutional players who focus on Mid Cap segment." said Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation

Contact Tecnotree at marketing@tecnotree.com to know more.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tecnotree/r/tecnotree-is-upgraded-to-nasdaq-helsinki-s-mid-cap-segment,c3475443

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15858/3475443/1512363.pdf

Tecnotree Mid Cap

https://news.cision.com/tecnotree/i/nasdaq-mid-cap-announcement-twitter-tile,c2994210

Nasdaq Mid-cap announcement Twitter tile

