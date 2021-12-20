TeraGo Selects Intracom Telecom's WiBAS G5 for its FWA Expansion in Canada

TeraGo Expands its FWA Network Coverage Using its mmWave Spectrum

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced a partnership with TeraGo, Canada's leading nationwide provider of enterprise wireless network solutions, for the supply of its advanced wireless solutions, WiBAS G5 evo-BS and WiBAS G5 Connect+, operating at 24 GHz frequency band.

TeraGo selected the WiBAS G5 platform in line with its strategic plan to commercialize Fixed Wireless Access in Canada utilizing mmWave licensed spectrum. The WiBAS G5 will enable TeraGo to provide faster and more reliable services to its subscribers. As the largest holder of mmWave spectrum in Canada, TeraGo's objective to densify its ultra-high speed access network will be addressed by WiBAS G5 Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP) technology. TeraGo is the inaugural user of WiBAS G5 at the 24GHz band in North America and was given priority to test Intracom Telecom's technology, at their lab and at the field. The full ecosystem of Intracom Telecom's FWA portfolio was tested by TeraGo including the uniMS platform, for end-to-end network lifecycle management, and zero-touch provisioning.

WiBAS G5 evo-BS PtMP base station, at 24 GHz band, can operate side by side with 5G systems in adjacent channels thanks to its intelligent software and compliance to established regulations for spectrum use. WiBAS G5 Connect+ is an advanced terminal station that allows operators to accelerate the deployment of ultra-broadband service to its subscribers, and is remarkably flexible, as it is able to operate both in TDD and FDD in the 24 GHz spectrum.

"This is an exciting partnership for TeraGo, as we further expand our network capacities on a standardized platform, with compact design for an effortless rollout and zero-touch provisioning," said Osman Mohamednur, Sr. Director Network Business at TeraGo. "Utilizing Intracom Telecom's WiBAS G5 solutions, will enable TeraGo to go beyond what is expected to bring Canadian enterprises enhanced speeds, low latency and reliability to the market."

"We are very pleased to partner with TeraGo, Canada's 5G pioneer, and support their vision. Our WiBAS G5 evo-BS and WiBAS G5 Connect+ solutions, already certified by ISED Canada, enable TeraGo to offer ultra-fast connectivity speeds to enterprise customers, in line with TeraGo's goal to improve its overall network capacity," saidDharminder Chanana, CEO of Intracom Telecom's subsidiary in the USA, Conklin-Intracom.

Intracom Telecom's WiBAS PtMP technology has become the preferred alternative to fiber and copper access solutions in Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa. The company's recent and successful FWA network deployments are with leading operators and ISPs in Italy, Spain, Indonesia, and South Arica.

About TeraGo

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licenses including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg. For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor operating for over 40 years in the market. The company has become the benchmark in fixed wireless access and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue-generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom is also active in the defense sector providing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance. The company has extensive know-how and a proven track record in the market, serving fixed and mobile telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. Intracom Telecom maintains its own R&D and production facilities, and operates subsidiaries worldwide. For more information please visit: www.intracom-telecom.com