CNH Industrial N.V.: IVECO and Plus announce autonomous trucking pilot in Europe and China

London, UK and Cupertino, CA, USA, December 20, 2021

IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), joined Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a global provider of self-driving truck technology, as their European partner for the launch of a pilot in Europe and China, to begin the validation and integration of Plus's autonomous trucking technology with IVECO's latest-generation S-WAY heavy-duty truck.

This first joint trial will test and demonstrate the performance of Plus's integrated system in the IVECO S-WAY across a wide range of environments and driving conditions. This level of comprehensive testing, using both the driver-in (i.e., with driver on board) PlusDrive solution and Level 4 autonomous driving technology, will help gather data and validate the design integral to S-WAY autonomous production.

Marco Liccardo, designated Chief Technology & Digital Officer of Iveco Group, said: "As the only autonomous trucking technology company that has already started delivering a commercial product to customers in the heavy-haulage sector, Plus has developed a clear and compelling strategy to launch a driver-in solution first and then a Level 4 autonomous truck. This is in line with our customer-centric view of a more automated and safe truck aiming at improving productivity and reducing operating costs."

"We have always emphasized the need for expansive testing to validate that an autonomous driving system is able to handle diverse weather, terrains, and driving scenarios. This pilot will accelerate our efforts to start production of autonomous trucks that combine Plus's production-ready, high performance, full-stack Level 4 autonomous driving technology with IVECO's deep engineering expertise and focus on safety and sustainability," said Shawn Kerrigan, COO and Co-founder of Plus.

CNH IndustrialN.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website:www.cnhindustrial.com

Plus is a global leader in autonomous driving technology for long-haul trucking, headquartered in Silicon Valley. Plus is developing high-performance full-stack Level 4 autonomous driving technology to enable driverless trucks. Plus's first commercial product, PlusDrive, is a driver-in solution that supports drivers to make long-haul trucking safer, more efficient, more comfortable, and more sustainable. PlusDrive is already being delivered to world-class fleets and truck manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.plus.ai or follow us on LinkedIn or YouTube.

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
http://bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contacts:
E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

Attachments

  • 20211220_PR_CNH_Industrial_IVECO_Plus (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a3cd6881-2e45-42aa-8b03-493aee7db174)
  • CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c2f1d239-8644-4f3b-95d9-f4ba8a521912)

