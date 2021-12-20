Atmedia: AS Equity Partners to Acquire Swiss Post Solutions (SPS) from Swiss Post

Transaction will support Swill Post Solution's next phase of growth as leading global provider of business process outsourcing solutions and innovative document management services

ZURICH / FREIENBACH, SWITZERLAND and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / AS Equity Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses, have entered into a definitive agreement with Swiss Post to acquire Swiss Post Solutions (SPS), a leading provider of business process outsourcing solutions and innovative document management services. The transaction expected to close shortly after signing subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

SPS is a successful global company with CHF 600 million in revenues and provides a comprehensive suite of Document Logistics and Business Process Services. It is trusted by more than 600 customers globally as the full-service provider of physical and digital document management. As the pioneer of digital transformation in document management and information processing, SPS uses advanced technology, business process excellence, and deep industry experience to support the digital transformation of clients' business processes to help them thrive in today's digital economy.

"Thanks to the passion of our 8000 employees and the outstanding loyalty of our clients around the globe, we developed SPS to a market leading Business Process Services company. Putting our clients first, delivering excellent services and providing a safe pair of hands, even in difficult times during the pandemic, combined with innovative thinking is a fantastic basis for future success" said Joerg Vollmer, Global CEO SPS. "By partnering with AS Equity Partners, we will have more flexibility to grow in the market space as well as to invest into further organic and in-organic growth opportunities."

"The need for best-in-class outsourced industry specific solutions, digital access to client consumption, demand data and data insights with clients at real-time capacity has never been greater," said Andreas Schulte, founder and managing partner of AS Equity Partners. We believe SPS has huge potential in international markets and we want to support the company in taking these steps towards successful growth."

"AS Equity Partners has a long history of successfully managing international investments, carve-outs and transformations in technology and Business Process Services (BPS). As an 'active technology investor' we intend to scale up SPS's business and elevate its strategy and performance to be a dominant market leader. We bring in-depth BPS technology capabilities expertise and global insights that span from Switzerland to Europe, Silicon Valley, Wall Street and Asia. We look forward to working and collaborating with SPS management team and employees to accelerate the company's growth as an independent entity," said Andreas Schulte.

About AS Equity Partners:

Based in Zürich/Freienbach, Switzerland and London, United Kingdom, AS Equity Partners exclusively targets control investments in the lower to middle-market for software, technology, and technology enabled businesses across Europe. Next to offering capital and financial solutions, AS Equity Partners contribute hands-on operational expertise and multi-level support to help firms live up to their full potential. Its founders are recognized industry veterans with decades of experience in this field.

as-equitypartners.com

About Swiss Post Solutions:

Swiss Post Solutions (SPS) is a leading outsourcing provider for business processes solutions and innovative services in document management. A strong international client base relies on SPS' ability to envision, design and build end-to-end solutions, and to be its trusted advisor for the key value drivers in BPO: location strategy, process optimization and technology, such as intelligent automation. Part of the Swiss Post Group headquartered in Bern, Switzerland, SPS' approximately 8000 employees and specialized partners span the full range of the industry with a focus on banking, insurance, telecommunications, and healthcare, addressing customer needs in more than 20 countries.

https://www.swisspostsolutions.com/en

About Swiss Post

As a diversified company, Swiss Post operates in the communication, logistics, retail financial and passenger transport markets. Within the communication market, its services include delivery of letters and newspapers, direct marketing, and information and document solutions. In logistics, it operates in Switzerland and internationally as a parcels, courier and express service provider, and provides tailored and comprehensive logistics solutions. In retail finance its subsidiary PostFinance Ltd offers extensive services for payment transactions, savings, investments, retirement planning and financing solutions, and has had a banking licence since 2013. In the public passenger transport market its subsidiary PostBus Ltd operates regional, municipal and urban bus services. Swiss Post operates in approximately 25 countries. The company employs more than 54,000 members of staff worldwide and generated turnover of over CHF 7 billion in 2020. In 2020, the Universal Postal Union named it the "best postal operator in the world" for the fifth time in a row.

www.swisspost.ch

Contact:

Maitri O'Brien, AS Equity Partners Media: maitri.obrien@as-equitypartners.com

Le´a Wertheimer, Swiss Post Media Unit: presse@swisspost.ch

