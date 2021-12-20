DLT Resolution Inc.: DLT Data Signs 3 Year Contract Renewal with North America's Premier Document Management & Office Equipment Supplier

TORONTO,ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC PINK:DLTI), a Distributed Ledger Technology ("Blockchain") Data Management, Information Technology and Telecommunications company, is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, DLT Data Services Ltd. ("DLT Data") secured a 3 year contract renewal with one of North America's premier document management and office equipment manufacturers.

The contract follows the successful conclusion of its 2019 2 year contract with this prestigious client.

DLT is pleased to retain such a significant contract and will continue to deliver the highest level of product satisfaction that our company has set as the "Gold Standard" in data management.

Commenting on the news, DLT Data's President John S. Wilkes stated "We strive to maintain and enhance our relationships. We look forward to a continued relationship with such a significant customer for our core business offerings"

DLT Data is a content management and data collection company. DLT Data enables automation and processing by tying your service needs to your organization's business and mobile applications. Seamless, Paperless, Clutter-free. At DLT Data, we help companies - big and small, replace manual paper processes. Eliminate paper and increase productivity and space. Consolidate paper at the point of entry and turn your documents into safe, secure, searchable images all within the cloud or on customer premise servers. With DLT Data's Enterprise Content Management Solution, all files, images and records of any kind are only a click away.

To learn more about DLT Data and what we can do for your organization please click here: www.dltdata.com

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. currently operates in three high-tech industry segments: Blockchain Applications & Cyber Security; Software As A Service (SAAS) including Electronic Remote Voting, Telecommunications; and Data Services which includes Image Capture, Data Collection, Data Phone Center Services, and Payment Processing. Its clients represent some of the top businesses from a variety of sectors. DLT Resolution helps organizations that have invoices, ledgers, statements, applications, surveys, employee and customer rewards programs and a wide range of other non-core functions benefit from data management. DLT Resolution also operates a Health Information Exchange providing the ability to request and retrieve medical information & records while meeting all of today's Security & Compliance demands for HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA. Through RecordsBank, the Company offers an easy-to-use online gateway to its centralized system for patients, lawyers and insurers to retrieve and access medical records.

Learn more at: www.dltresolution.com

