Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Ocean Yield ASA (684/21)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist Ocean Yield ASA of December 21, 2021. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. Short name: OCYo ISIN code: NO0010657448 Order book ID: 95409 The last day of trading is December 20, 2021. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB