Montag, 20.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
20.12.2021 | 13:29
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Ocean Yield ASA (684/21)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist Ocean Yield ASA of December 21, 2021.
Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK
segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. 

Short name:   OCYo    
ISIN code:   NO0010657448
Order book ID: 95409    

The last day of trading is December 20, 2021.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
