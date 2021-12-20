ExlService Holdings, Inc.: EXL acquires Clairvoyant, adding scale in data, AI, and cloud engineering to fast-growing analytics business

Investment accelerates EXL's data-driven strategy by expanding key capabilities and strategic relationships

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global analytics and digital solutions leader, today announced its acquisition of Clairvoyant, a global data, AI, and cloud services firm. The acquisition strengthens EXL's capabilities by adding additional expertise in data engineering and cloud enablement, further supporting its clients in insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, and retail.



With the acquisition, Clairvoyant will become part of EXL's fast-growing analytics business, which helps clients make sense of data to drive better decision-making across the enterprise and rapidly adapt business strategies in response to market changes. The addition of Clairvoyant's talent and capabilities in data engineering, AI/ML operations and cloud will accelerate EXL's data-driven strategy, expanding critical cloud operations capabilities to help our clients drive large-scale digital transformation projects and generate faster value from modern cloud-based data and analytic platforms.

"Data has become the lifeblood of every industry as businesses confront volatile swings in the economy, changes in consumer preferences and the need to continually adapt to new technology," said Rohit Kapoor, EXL Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Clairvoyant has established itself as a leader in data and cloud engineering, bringing many of the key structural components we need to expand our offerings and help our clients harness the power of data to enable better and faster decision making."

Founded in 2012, Clairvoyant has consistently been named among the fastest growing and most innovative privately held companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, with multiple offices throughout North America and India, the company employs more than 550 people globally and serves marquee clients in the financial services, retail, healthcare, and tech industries.

"The need to quickly aggregate and interpret data has grown exponentially across industries in recent years," said Vivek Jetley, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Analytics at EXL. "As our clients look to leverage the power of analytics for business advantage, they need to modernize their data capabilities to keep pace. Having worked closely with Clairvoyant, we believe that the combination of our domain expertise, data management and analytics capabilities and their industry-leading data and cloud engineering services will help clients increase agility and speed to value and set the stage for breakthrough solutions."

"We are thrilled to join forces with EXL. We share a culture of fearless innovation and a relentless commitment to helping our clients overcome some of their biggest challenges," said Chandra Ambadipudi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Clairvoyant. "By integrating our capabilities with EXL's broad reach and expertise, we will be able to add value across a much wider range of clients and unlock exciting new growth opportunities along the way."

The transaction was completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. Clairvoyant is expected to be accretive to 2022 adjusted diluted EPS and will be reported in our Analytics segment.

About EXL

EXL.

About Clairvoyant

Clairvoyant is a global technology consulting and services leader that helps organizations in their business transformation by maximizing the value of data through actionable insights. The company provides data engineering, analytics, machine learning, product engineering, and cloud-based solutions to some of the world's largest brands. Founded in 2012, Clairvoyant is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, with offices in the U.S., Canada, and India. For more information, visit www.clairvoyant.ai.

