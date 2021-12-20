Elys Game Technology, Corp.: Elys Game Technology Announces Content Distribution Agreement with Playtech in Italy

Playtech's trusted name brand will add significant demand opportunity to already strong i-gaming offerings in Italy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELYS)(NEO:ELYS)(BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced a content distribution agreement with Playtech, a leading gambling software development company, to integrate and launch its digital i-gaming content under the Newgioco brand in Italy.

With the Playtech collection of gaming content, Elys' online and mobile casino now includes 31 providers that offer customers in Italy up to 1,300 slots as well as 100 tables and live dealer games. This gaming content is provided through Newgioco, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

"We are delighted to have launched Playtech's premium line-up of i-gaming products throughout our Newgioco online distribution network in the regulated Italian market," stated Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys Game Technology, Corp. "Adding Playtech's world-class product content to Elys' current full-suite of i-casino selections and sportsbook gives our customers a trusted, full-service leisure betting partner with one of the largest selection of games in Italy. With this highly entertaining content, we expect to generate significant traffic to our online channel from both existing and new players. Establishing key strategic partnerships with reliable industry leading specialists is a significant component of our overall strategy of focusing on our cutting-edge sportsbook platform, while we expand into newly regulated territories. This plan includes the fast growing Canadian and U.S. marketplaces where we expect to establish a significant presence over the coming months."

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations through its wholly owned subsidiary under the US Bookmaking brand in 4 states in the US market.

The Company's innovative wagering solution, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding generating traffic to our online channel, expanding into newly regulated territories, establishing a significant presence in Canadian and U.S. markets. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to generate traffic to our online channel as expected, expand into newly regulated territories, establish a significant presence in Canadian and U.S. marketplaces as planned, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman

Tel: 1-628-258-5148

Email: m.ciavarella@elysgame.com

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins

Tel: 1-212-896-1254

Email: ELYS@KCSA.com

SOURCE: Elys Game Technology, Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/678473/Elys-Game-Technology-Announces-Content-Distribution-Agreement-with-Playtech-in-Italy