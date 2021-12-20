Waypoint Capital ("Waypoint") today announced that one of its affiliates has acquired a 70% stake in Allergy Partners ("Allergy Partners"), the largest U.S. group of single-specialty allergy and asthma practices. Allergy Partners will continue to be led by current Chief Executive Officer, David Brown. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Allergy Partners was established in 1977 as a single-office practice in Western North Carolina and has grown to become the nation's premier allergy and asthma services platform. Allergy Partners operates 62 practice hubs, comprising 135 physicians across 20 states. Leveraging its network of hubs and physicians, Allergy Partners facilitates over 300,000 annual patient encounters.

Waypoint Capital commented, "Allergy Partners is a clear industry leader with a strong culture of growth and innovation, which makes this an exciting opportunity for both Waypoint and Allergy Partners to maximize the existing footprint and evolve through organic and transformative initiatives. Waypoint has significant appreciation for the allergy marketplace, and looks forward to bringing its insight, and our investment capital, to support the Allergy Partners team as it works to provide its valuable service to even more patients nationwide."

"We are excited to be partnering with Waypoint Capital as Allergy Partners looks to increase access to our services for even more patients across the country," said David Brown. "Our mission is to be leaders in the development and delivery of high-quality health care for patients with asthma and allergic disease. Our partnership with Waypoint will further that mission as we continue to execute on our strategic initiatives, further build our vast care network, and promote continued research and innovation in the field of allergy and asthma care."

McDermott Will Emery acted as legal counsel and SVB Leerink acted as exclusive financial advisor to Waypoint.

About Waypoint Capital

Waypoint is an entrepreneurial private investment firm that partners with sophisticated capital to deliver exceptional value over the generations.

Waypoint oversees growth-orientated operating businesses and partners with asset managers, always with an "active owner" philosophy. Waypoint's approach combines the multi-generational family values of its founders, a true entrepreneurial mindset, alongside institutional private equity disciplines.

In addition to seeding, acquiring and building asset managers in Healthcare, Technology, Ventures, Private Equity, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Credit, Hedge Funds and Public Securities, Waypoint will continue to drive expansion by growing new operating businesses in transformative industries.

Building on our heritage, Life Sciences and Healthcare is an important focus for such operating businesses, alongside certain other sectors exposed to long-term secular trends.

Waypoint's other USA holdings include Gurnet Point Capital (www.gurnetpointcapital.com), a unique healthcare fund which invests long-term capital to enable a new generation of companies to grow and to unlock innovative and transformational healthcare solutions.

