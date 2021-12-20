AGC Biologics Receives Transatlantic Award for Investments in Milan Biopharmaceutical Industry

Milan, Dec. 20, 2021, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizationto make it a global hub for cell and gene therapy innovation, development and manufacturing.

The annual award honors companies fostering economic development and growth between Italy and the United States. Luca Alberici, AGC Biologics General Manager and Site Head of the Milan facility, received the award on behalf of the company during the XV Transatlantic Award Gala Dinner, held on December 2 at Studio 90 East End Studios in Milan.

The additional guests of honor at the award ceremony included Mariangela Zappia (AmCham Italy Honorary President and Ambassador of Italy to the United States of America), Thomas D. Smitham (Chargé d'Affaires and interim and U.S. Embassy to Italy), On. Giancarlo Giorgetti (Italian Minister of Economic Development) and On. Lorenzo Guerini (Italian Minister of Defense). AGC Biologics was honored alongside other notable companies such as Apple, Coca-Cola, Diasorin and KKR.

"I am happy and honored to receive this award on behalf of AGC Biologics. This is an important award that showcases the investments our company has made in our Milan site, as well as the growing biopharmaceutical industry in our region," said AGC Biologics Milan General Manager and Site Head, Luca Alberici. "Our Center of Excellence, one of the best in world and our team of scientists and employees, who work hard every day with responsibility and professionalism, played a crucial role in the successes we've achieved over the last two years."

AGC Biologics acquired the Milan facility when it purchased Molecular Medicine S.p.A.. These commitments in the Milan facility have helped AGC Biologics become one of the most complete and active biotech CDMOs in the global healthcare market.

The AGC Biologics Milan site was the first GMP facility approved in Europe for ex-vivo gene therapy manufacturing and has industry-unique commercial manufacturing experience, having previously brought three cell & gene therapy products to the market.

To complement the Center of Excellence in Milan, the company recently opened a new facilityin Longmont, CO., USA, which will help AGC Biologics expand its global capacity for cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing. Through these two key sites, AGC Biologics can now offer more capacity and services to pharmaceutical companies worldwide developing new life-changing cell and gene therapy products.

