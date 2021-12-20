Cognite today announced a collaboration with Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR), a world-leading energy company, to expand Equinor's data capabilities and support the company's digital ambitions.

Using Cognite's industrial DataOps technology, Cognite Data Fusion, as a module in Equinor's OMNIA data architecture, built on the Microsoft Azure cloud, a joint Equinor and Cognite team will develop and explore tools and solutions to accelerate Equinor's digital ambitions. These efforts include developing data-driven insights within Marketing Supply and other business areas across Equinor's global footprint and asset portfolio.

Equinor's ambition is to develop an advanced analytical ecosystem with highly accessible data and insights generation through enhanced digital capabilities. Equinor and Cognite, in collaboration with Microsoft, will build solutions to liberate and contextualize data, creating a competitive edge in highly complex and dynamic global markets. The partnership will focus on building a future-proof data architecture, new ways of working, and accelerating data extraction and contextualization.

"Leveraging Cognite and Microsoft technology and competence, working closely with our own teams, will help drive our ambition to take a leading role in the digital step-up happening in global commodity markets,' says Ann-Elisabeth Serck-Hanssen, SVP Marketing Supply in Equinor.

"Liberation, integration, and contextualization of data will be a key accelerator and a critical differentiator in the markets of the future, and Equinor's ambition is to become a leader in the way we manage and derive insights from data," says Torbjørn Folgerø, SVP Enterprise Digital in Equinor.

With contextualized data, Equinor can develop accessible data models and analytics, empowering employees to develop competitive insights and stress-test hypotheses on a continuous basis.

"We are very proud to establish a partnership with Equinor, a world leading energy company with a global portfolio of market operations," says Dr. John Markus Lervik CEO and co-founder of Cognite. "Data liberation and DataOps in commercial operations will be a key differentiator for Equinor in the global energy markets, and a critical enabler for next-generation decision support, quality, resilience, and competitiveness. Partnering with Equinor to help support their digital ambitions is not only a great opportunity to demonstrate the power of contextualized data, but also to show the value of close cross-functional teamwork."

About Equinor

Equinor develops oil, gas and new energy solutions for today and tomorrow, turning natural resources into energy for people and progress for society. Equinor has more than 40 years of experience developing oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental shelf and now operates in more than 30 countries. The company is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, listed on the New York and Oslo stock exchanges and employs approximately 22,000 people worldwide.

About Cognite

Cognite is a global industrial SaaS company that was established with one clear vision: to rapidly empower industrial companies with contextualized, trustworthy, and accessible data to help drive the full-scale digital transformation of asset-heavy industries around the world. Our core Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion, enables industrial data and domain users to collaborate quickly and safely to develop, operationalize, and scale industrial AI solutions and applications to deliver both profitability and sustainability. Visit us at www.cognite.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

