Montag, 20.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Riesenhebel? Gamechanger-Meldung zu Wochenbeginn!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.12.2021 | 15:05
MYDIO Tech: John Lennon Impersonator Javier Parisi Gives Special Invitation to His Fans

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Dec. 20, 2021.

"I hope this can be a form of appreciation from me to my fans who have been supporting me so far," Javier Parisi said.

The program is up and running in the Philippines while Mexico, Argentina and Brazil are among many others to follow suit. "We are fans of the Beatles! So we couldn't be happier to work with Javier Parisi to present this program. We're very proud if MYDIO Sing can be entertaining to the music community," said Indra Putra, Founder of MYDIO Technology.

MYDIO Sing is a karaoke application established since 2017 concentrated mostly in Asia and is well received in The Philippines and Indonesia as well.

CONTACT :
Media Relations
Phone: (+65) 6220 2293
Email: marketing@mydiowork.com



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

  • Featured Image for MYDIO Tech (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/30be9b33-842b-4253-9e44-1f55c18f61af)

