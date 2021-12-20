Phantom Fireworks: New Year's Eve is the 2nd Biggest Celebration with Fireworks in the Nation

YOUNGSTOWN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Professional Fireworks Displays have always been a huge part of the New Year's Eve celebrations around the world; and not surprisingly, consumer fireworks have become a very large part of New Year's Eve celebrations all across the United States. In fact, New Year's Eve has become the second biggest consumer or backyard fireworks holiday in the United States second only to the July 4th Independence Day.

In Hawaii, New Year's Eve is actually a bigger consumer fireworks holiday than July 4th due largely to the massive Asian population in Hawaii who traditionally have used firecrackers as part of the New Year celebration. Originally used to scare away evil spirits. Legend has it that a monster named Nian would attack villagers at the New Year. The monster was afraid of lights, loud noise, and the color red, hence red firecrackers were used to scare him off.

In every other part of America, consumer fireworks have increasingly become a must-have part of New Year's Eve home celebrations. You don't have to be glued to your TV set watching a ball drop to mark the New Year anymore. People can shoot their own colorful fireworks balls (shells) and paint the sky with beautiful and colorful floral forms.

Phantom Fireworks invites you and your family kick off a fun and bright start to 2022. As the New Year approaches, Phantom Fireworks, America's #1 consumer fireworks retailer, wants people to know they don't have to be in Times Square to have an exciting countdown to the New Year. Phantom is ready to help you select from its vast line of high-performance consumer fireworks so you can enjoy the excitement of your New Year's Eve experience in your own backyard.

Phantom Fireworks offerings include 500 and 200 gram aerial repeaters, reloadable mortars, ground-based fountains, firecrackers, parachutes, assortments and a full line of novelties from such famous brands as Phantom Fireworks, Wolf Pack, Phantom's exclusive Grucci Collection, Silver Salute, Brothers, Megabanger and Pyro Planet.

Firework safety is always Phantoms' top priority, and Phantom encourages everyone to follow the safety rules for the safe use of all fireworks. The New Year is a special day to commemorate the fresh start to a new year. In doing this, Phantom asks everyone to be extremely cautious, and to understand the proper way to handle fireworks through the safety tips on Phantoms' website, the safety cards in all of our showrooms, and to ask questions of Phantom's friendly sales staff.

"We want to ensure our friends and customers are properly educated on how to handle and dispose of their consumer fireworks.? Safety is our top priority, which is why we have safety videos and safety tips on our website, as well as a safety table, safety pamphlets and safety cards available in all of our showrooms to guarantee everyone has a fun and safe holiday," said Alan L. Zoldan, Phantom Fireworks Executive Vice President.

To follow Phantom Fireworks on social media, visit us on Twitter (www.twitter.com/Fireworks), Instagram (www.instagram.com/phantomfireworks), and Facebook (www.facebook.com/fireworks).

For additional information on open stores and information on this year's shopping process, visit: www.fireworks.com

About Phantom Fireworks

Phantom Fireworks is the leading consumer fireworks retailer in the country with retail stores in fifteen states and is also the major July 4th product supplier to several national retail chains in all states that permit the sale of consumer fireworks. Each state has different laws and guidelines that regulate both the industry as well as the new COVID-19 reopening regulations. Phantom has a comprehensive and easy-to-find listing of state protocols on their website: https://fireworks.com/education-and-safety/state-laws-and-regulations

SOURCE: Phantom Fireworks

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/677881/New-Years-Eve-is-the-2nd-Biggest-Celebration-with-Fireworks-in-the-Nation