Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2021) - Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV: PRG) (OTCQB: PREIF) (the "Company" or "Precipitate") is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, further to its December 7, 2021 news release, the Company has increased the total gross amount of the previously announced private placement of flow-through and non-flow-through units from C$750,000 to up to C$1,800,000 (the "Offering").

As previously disclosed, the Offering will consist of two parts:

flow-through units at $0.10 per unit, each unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one-half of a warrant, each whole warrant exercisable at $0.15 per share for 24 months; and non-flow-through units at $0.09 per unit, each unit consisting of one non-flow-through common share and one-half of a warrant, each whole warrant exercisable at $0.15 per share for 24 months.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration and development of the Company's mineral property interests in Newfoundland, Canada, and for general working capital purposes. The gross proceeds from the issuance of all flow-through shares will be used to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses ("CEE"), and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" under the Income Tax Act (Canada), which will be renounced to the purchasers of flow-through shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021 in an aggregate amount no less than the proceeds raised from the issue of the flow-through shares.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain customary conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day following the date of closing. Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as a finder in connection with the flow through component of the Offering. The Company may pay additional finder's fees on a portion of the Offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

The Offering is being made available to all existing shareholders of the Company, pursuant to BCI 45-534 - Exemption from Prospectus Requirements for Certain Trades to Existing Security Holders, and similar instruments in other Canadian jurisdictions. In this regard, (i) the Offering will be subject to a minimum raise of $350,000 and a maximum raise of $2,000,000, (ii) proceeds for the Offering will be used as stated above, with all funds received from the sale of flow-through units being used toward incurring CEE, and (iii) if aggregate subscriptions for securities exceeds the maximum offering, securities will be offered on a pro-rata basis as to the amount of each subscription.

About Precipitate Gold

Precipitate Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in Newfoundland Canada and the Dominican Republic. The Company has entered into an Earn-In Agreement with Barrick Gold Corporation, whereby Barrick can earn a 70% interest in the Company's Pueblo Grande Project by incurring US$10M within six years and producing a qualifying Pre-feasibility Study. Precipitate is also actively evaluating additional high-impact property acquisitions with the potential to expand the Company's portfolio and increase shareholder value, in other favourable jurisdictions.

