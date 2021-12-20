Toronto, Ontario and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2021) - BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, is excited to announce a partnership with Ledger, the world-leading hardware wallet provider.

Customers will now be able to access Banxa's global payments network through the Ledger Live app, opening up a wide variety of payment options for purchasing crypto on their Ledger Nano hardware wallets. Banxa supports competitive payment options for users in the US, Canada, Europe and the Australian markets, with direct bank transfers and credit card transactions.

"Buying and storing digital assets has never been easier or safer through the coupling of the Banxa platform and Ledger hardware wallet. This new partnership expands Ledger customers' payment options providing greater flexibility and opportunity. As the crypto market continues to skyrocket, breaking down barriers to access and security are vital for consumers and businesses in the industry," said Banxa CEO, Holger Arians.

"We are excited to work with Banxa - world's first crypto payment gateway to go public, and leverage their internationally compliant fiat-to-crypto infrastructure to serve Ledger customers globally. We believe they are a great conduit for fiat on-ramp and off-ramp, and will help us to navigate and stay two steps ahead of the regulatory complexity," stated Denish KC, Head of Ledger Live - Wealth & Trading.

About Ledger

Founded in 2014, Ledger is the global platform for digital assets and Web3. Over 15% of the world's crypto assets are secured through Ledger Nanos. Headquartered in Paris and Vierzon, with offices in London, New York and Singapore, Ledger has a team of more than 500 professionals developing a variety of products and services to enable individuals and companies to securely buy, store, swap, grow and manage crypto assets - including the Ledger hardware wallets line with more than 4 million units already sold in 180 countries.

Ledger combines a hardware wallet: Nano S or Nano X and the Ledger Live app to offer consumers the easiest way to start their crypto journey while maintaining full control over their digital assets. With its ease of use, Ledger allows a user to begin investing in digital assets and ultimately achieve financial freedom in a safe and stress-free environment, with additional education provided by its Ledger Academy. In addition to consumer products, Ledger has also developed Ledger Enterprise Solutions, a digital asset custody and security solution for institutional investors and financial players.

www.ledger.com

About Us

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00)

Banxa powers the world's largest digital asset platforms by providing payments infrastructure and regulatory compliance across global markets. Banxa's mission and vision are to build the bridge that provides people in every part of the world access to a fairer and more equitable financial system. Banxa is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

For further information, go to www.banxa.com

