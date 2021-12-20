Anzeige
Montag, 20.12.2021
Breaking News: Riesenhebel? Gamechanger-Meldung zu Wochenbeginn!
WKN: A2QKDL ISIN: NL00150003D3 
München
20.12.21
08:08 Uhr
2,420 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
20.12.2021 | 15:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Meltwater B.V., on First North NOK (685/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Meltwater B.V., shares to trading on First
North NOK, with effect from December 21, 2021. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      MWTRo          
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NL00150003D3      
Order book ID:    243995         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
