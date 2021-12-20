Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Meltwater B.V., on First North NOK (685/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Meltwater B.V., shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from December 21, 2021. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: MWTRo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NL00150003D3 Order book ID: 243995 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB