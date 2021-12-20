Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp Development of SUPR TAK Video Streaming Solution for Integration Into TAK - Tactical Assault Kit/Team Awareness Kit Well Underway

Tackling a $12.78 Billion Market with Proven Technology

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA), a leader in video streaming solutions, announces the development program for their SUPR TAK full HD video streaming solution for the $12.78 Billion TAK/ATAK market. TAK is the Tactical Assault Kit for the military, the Team Awareness Kit for civilian applications, and ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit) when integrated into the U.S. and NATO's preeminent battlefield management application. A Beta launch is expected in Q2 of 2022.

Mr. Gary Campbell CEO stated, "Cytta Corp's. SUPR TAK development program will allow us to meet the demand for high quality video and audio throughput in demanding environments under stressful situations where life or death depends on the effectiveness of timely resource deployment and management. Currently, operators and users of these applications are being held back by the lack of quality video streaming abilities. The SUPR TAK video streaming technology that Cytta Corp. will deliver is proprietary and unique, creating a significant opportunity in the current market."

The current TAK management application system that is utilized in 15 Department of Defense ("DOD") programs and has a user base of over 380,000, does not sustain multiple, reliable full motion video (FMV) from live streaming assets and cameras in higher resolutions. Cytta Corp. will be able to solve the lack of quality video streaming that TAK faces with its SUPR video streaming by integrating the Cytta proprietary SUPR streaming technology. Beneficiaries of Cytta's full resolution streaming capabilities and technology span federal, state, and local government departments as well as in the recreational environment with users that hike, research, and explore our world through various means. With more state and local agencies coming onboard, this will continue to expand in the government level sectors.

The Soldier System Market was valued at USD $12.78 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $14.14 billion by 2023 according to 'Soldier System Market, Industry Analysis and Market Forecast to 2023'.

Cytta was asked to develop the SUPR TAK, for the TAK/ATAK ecosystem, by various military partners like UK SOF, US Air Force, US National Guard, SOCOM, Border and Customs, and other Mil Spec users. By integrating Cytta's patented SUPR technology capabilities, TAK will now be capable of delivering full resolution streaming over low-bandwidth with low-latency. All users will be able to utilize this exclusive solution that Cytta alone can provide

This is yet another unique and significant step forward for a Company already trusted by major players in the military, first responders and industry. This new SUPR TAK initiative will enhance integration of the Company's proprietary technology and is in response to customer requirements. Cytta's technology applications make a critical difference to the safety and operational effectiveness of personnel in the defense, first responder and security industries.

About Us

Cytta Corp (OTCQB: CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology that radically shifts how video is streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored. Our proprietary Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) technology is built around SUPR, the most potent software codec globally, which is the technology at the core of our products. SUPR is explicitly designed for streaming HD, 4K, and higher resolution video while significantly reducing required technical resources.

Cytta's IGAN Incident Command System (ICS) system seamlessly streams and integrates all available video and audio sources during emergencies, enabling virtual policing. The IGAN ICS introduces immediate real-time video and audio situational awareness, which is incredibly useful and valuable for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and all their command centers in any emergency.

We have created advanced video compression, video/audio collaboration software, and portable hardware systems that solve real world problems in large markets. We want our products to enable and empower the world to consume higher quality video anywhere, anytime. Our ultimate goal is to deliver such high-quality video that it is not discernible from reality with the naked eye creating 'Reality Delivered' for the Metaverse.

For more information, please visit Cytta.com and the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's vision, products, competitive advantages, marketplace, new product utilization, and markets.

Safe Harbor Statement / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made according to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of the Company are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the customer acceptance of the products in the market, the introduction of competitive products and product development, the impact of any product liability or other adverse litigation, working capital and availability of capital, commercialization and technological difficulties, the impact of actions and events involving key customers, vendors, lenders, competitors, and other risks. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those outlined in the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the terms "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "objective", "plan", "possible", "potential", "project", "will", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

Cytta Corp

www.cytta.com

info@cytta.com

Gary Campbell, CEO

Direct (702) 900-7022

Gary@cytta.com

Michael Chermak, Chief Administrative Officer

Cell: (619) 977-7203

Chermak@Cytta.com

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/678489/Cytta-Corp-Development-of-SUPR-TAK-Video-Streaming-Solution-for-Integration-Into-TAK--Tactical-Assault-KitTeam-Awareness-Kit-Well-Underway