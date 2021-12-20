Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR) ("the Company"), which helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. CEO of the Company, Mark Kay, and Executive Vice President, George Waller, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's latest Secure SafeVchat video conferencing news. "We are so excited about what we are about to launch," said Waller, before elaborating on their secure video conferencing platform. Waller then discussed the numerous applicable verticals for their technology and the requirements that companies in these spaces must meet. "When you are on video conferencing it is not the same; you are not held to the same requirements," said Waller. "It is only since Covid hit that video conferencing has become the enormous cog that is now part of the fabric of every company."

"All this data is now being shared on a daily basis," continued Waller. "We realized that there needed to be a new program that would make our secure SafeVchat part of the fabric of what every company has to follow, which are regulations."

"We devised a set of best practices," explained Waller, before elaborating on the varying levels of risks used to classify data. "Nowhere in the world has anyone mapped a video conferencing cyber security directly to guidelines," he said. "We are now going on a major campaign," he shared. "Come January, we will be putting out a press release and announcing that the program will officially launch."

"This program will show businesses, small, medium, and large, how to apply the appropriate cyber security best practice directly to protect that level of data," said Waller. "Then, we're going to be reaching out to every one of the regulators," he added. "StrikeForce with SafeVchat is the answer to that global problem."

"Are there any news on current sales?" asked Jolly. "We are seeing the sales of our GuardedID® increase daily," said Kay. "These are companies signing on with us to use our technology to protect their data."

Kay then shared that the Company is finally ready to launch the new recording feature for its video conferencing platform. "We are in the final testing phases," said Kay. "We feel we will be able to put it into production before the Christmas break."

Jolly then asked about the possibility of a reverse stock split. "We are not planning on doing a reverse stock split," said Kay. "We won't get into the Nasdaq this year, and we may not get into it next year, but we want to get into it as soon as we can and as naturally as possible."

To close the interview, Kay elaborated on the potential of the Company's proposed set of video conferencing cyber security regulatory guidelines and what it could mean moving forward.

About StrikeForce Technologies Inc.

