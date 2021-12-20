- (PLX AI) - Oracle buys Cener for $95.00 per share in cash, or $28.3 billion in equity value.
- • Cerner is a leading provider of digital information systems used within hospitals and health systems to enable medical professionals to deliver better healthcare to individual patients and communities
- • We expect this acquisition to be immediately accretive to Oracle's earnings on a non-GAAP basis in the first full fiscal year after closing, Oracle said
