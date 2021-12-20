

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Sunday reported the highest seven-day average of coronavirus cases in three months.



The weekly average of 133,012 cases marks a 21 percent increase in a fortnight, the New York Times reports.



With 70815 additional cases of infection reported on Sunday, the total number of people infected with the pandemic in the U.S. has risen to 50,846,841.



With 137 additional casualties, the total Covid death toll has risen to 806,438.



The seven-day average of daily deaths is 1,296 per day.



40,539,875 people in the country have recovered from the disease.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 203,926,479 Americans, or 61.4 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 87.5 percent of people above 65.



241,571,084 people, or 72.8 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



Booster shots are being administered at a faster rate. More than 60 million Americans, or 29.5 percent of the eligible population, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection.



New York reported the most number of cases - 28,260 and deaths - 60 - Sunday.



New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said he will take a decision on whether to cancel the annual New Year's Eve ball-drop celebration in Times Square in the wake of the rapid spread of Omicron in the city.



Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will meet with members of the White House Covid-19 Response Team at the Oval Office at 1.30 PM today to get a briefing on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant.



