Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, December 20
[20.12.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.12.21
|IE000LZC9NM0
|16,100,694.00
|USD
|0
|139,115,448.34
|8.6403
|20.12.21
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|4,529,750.00
|EUR
|0
|45,036,352.22
|9.9423
