The 52 kW containerized solution is being developed by German start-up Solarbakery. The bakery's production process was adapted in such a way that the majority of electricity consumption is already incurred during the day and is only baked briefly in the dark before dawn.From pv magazine Germany A new artisanal bakery could open in Senegal as early as the end of March, delivering fresh, tasty bread that is also produced CO2-neutrally with solar power. The special thing about it: The bakery will be completely set up in a container and shipped to Senegal from Munich by the German start-up Solarbakery. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...