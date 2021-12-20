Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Riesenhebel? Gamechanger-Meldung zu Wochenbeginn!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Tradegate
20.12.21
15:39 Uhr
13,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,10013,30018:01
13,20013,30017:35
Dow Jones News
20.12.2021 | 16:46
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Global Ratings upgraded Magnit's credit rating to 'BB+' level

DJ S&P Global Ratings upgraded Magnit's credit rating to 'BB+' level

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) S&P Global Ratings upgraded Magnit's credit rating to 'BB+' level 20-Dec-2021 / 18:15 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- S&P Global Ratings UPGRaDED MAGNIT'S CREDIT RATING TO "BB+" LEVEL

Krasnodar, Russia (December 20, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the upgrade of its rating to "BB+" level by S&P Global Ratings.

Please be informed that on December 17, 2021 S&P Global Ratings upgraded the long-term credit rating of PJSC Magnit from "BB" to "BB+"; Stable outlook.

S&P Global Ratings raised its rating on Magnit due to its improved competitive position and steady leverage. According to S&P Global Ratings, the Dixy acquisition has enhanced Magnit's scale, geographic footprint, and logistics capabilities. The Company extended its presence in the more-affluent and densely populated markets in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and adjacent regions. S&P Global Ratings expect Magnit to generate robust cash flows supported by balanced capital expenditure and a prudent financial policy.

Stable outlook indicates that S&P Global Ratings expect the Company to maintain its adjusted EBITDA margin at close to 11.5%, funds from operations (FFO) to debt of over 20%, and free operating cash flow (FOCF) broadly sufficient to cover all lease and dividend payments. 

For further information, please contact: 
 
 
 
        Dina Chistyak 
        Head of Investor Relations 
        dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
        Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
        Media Inquiries          Twitter 
        press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of 
       RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow 
       Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating 
       from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
 
 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  131395 
EQS News ID:  1260207 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260207&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2021 10:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

MAGNIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.