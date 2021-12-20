Prabha Khaitan Foundation: Muskaan promoting India's literary, cultural heritage among students

KOLKATA, India, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Project 'Muskaan' - an initiative of Prabha Khaitan Foundation (PKF) and Education for All Trust and supported by Shree Cement - is reaching out to thousands of students across India to popularise heritage literature and culture by engaging them in cultural programmes, story-telling, dance, music, puppetry, theatre and art. Distributing nutritious food and basic hygienic amenities are also a part of this project for the needy children. Over 100 schools from all over India are on-board with Muskaan's various initiatives.

Muskaan recently held interactive sessions on literature and cultural heritage of India with eminent Indian writers and social workers like Ruskin Bond and Sudha Murty. These sessions, organised in collaboration with a pan-India network of schools and educational institutions, have added performing arts onto the school's extended curriculum and have helped talented students get national exposure.

Project Muskaan is the brainchild of Indian social activist and culturist Sundeep Bhutoria of PKF. "The Indian literary and cultural universe is so vast that it is impossible for any syllabus to cover it fully. Project Muskaan is an attempt to fill in this gap in a playful and entertaining manner. Muskaan also addresses the various needs and issues faced by students," said Mr Bhutoria who also spearheads Education for All Trust - a non-profit organisation for promoting education among the needy students.

"Shree Cement, as a part of its corporate social responsibility, has started many initiatives for the empowerment of women, elderly, spread of education and skill development, supporting the family of martyrs and so on. Muskaan is another great opportunity to help the marginalised students and also spread awareness of our rich Indian heritage and culture," said Mr H M Bangur, Managing Director, Shree Cement. The company, which has plants in 10 states of India, acquired an overseas facility of Union Cement Company at Ras Al Khaimah which is the oldest and biggest cement manufacturer in UAE.

The Muskaan project is in line with India's New Education Policy. "The idea is to promote and create awareness of our rich Indian heritage beyond the text books. Muskaan also conducts sessions on stress management before exams, motivational talks, career counselling and public speaking," said Ms Sumitra Ray, Student Programme Advisor, PKF. Other activities of Muskaan include skill-building courses and workshops for the marginalized students and helping them with tuition/coaching classes, stationeries and study materials.

