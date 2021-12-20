Guzzler: Shifting the NFT Space into the Next Gear

CASPER, Wyo., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NFT space continues to develop as the world approaches the cusp of 2022. Just in the last two quarters of 2021, some NFT game sales have broken beyond £40M ($50M+), Facebook has rebranded to "Meta" , and even brands like Nike have begun to buyout large NFT Projects. Clearly, the NFT trend has evolved beyond that of just a fad as it approaches the height of global awareness and opportunity.

Seizing this opportunity, Guzzler brings forth a game for automobile enthusiasts that hold strong to their competitive edge!

Gone In 60 Seconds

Establishing a game where people can obtain operable cars as NFTs, every part of the cars involved in Guzzler will in fact themselves be NFTs. This means that players/owners of said NFTs can mix, match, and fully customise their car(s) to suit their profile and establish their own reputation in the space.

Having just recently launched their BETA version of the game, everyone can currently access Guzzler at guzzler.io and start racing head-to-head in Guzzler's "PVP Drag" mode now! Not enough? There will also be drifting and circuit racing modes for players to sharpen their skills. Players can put the pedal to the metal and show the world what they're made of.

The Team Behind the Wheel

GZLR are the team behind the Guzzler project and the official creators of this fully customizable and operable car-based NFT metaverse. Setting their sights on the expansive and continually expanding metaverse world, GZLR aims to build the foundations of Guzzler with a scalable token ($GZLR) and an MVP game in the form of a drag race.

Using the $GZLR token to create a Play-to-Earn (P2E) NFT game, this native token will allow users to stake and earn rewards in the form of exclusive NFTs that will never again be available to the public.

On the Road Again

When landing on the Guzzler homepage, players will be able to mint a car of their choice and begin shaping their NFT with the parts they want. Want new wheels? Add wheel NFTs. Want a new body kit? Add a body kit NFT. Want to add more torque? Even performance parts are NFTs!

When it comes to burning rubber, being able to buy the rarest wheels, install them, re-mint and create the most unique car in Guzzler makes it an NFT game that should not be missed! The opportunities in Guzzler continue to expand almost as fast as the NFT space itself.

Start racing today and bring out competitive skills at Guzzler - A Platform For True Gamers

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1713641/Guzzler_NFT.jpg