Global technology association ISACA and the Greek Ministry of Digital Governance today announced an agreement to further strengthen the cybersecurity landscape and drive increased cybersecurity awareness and training opportunities in Greece.

ISACA, with a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters, 45 of which are established in Europe, and with the expertise of its 460,000 engaged professionals in information and cybersecurity, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and innovation, supports governments, industries and individuals in establishing digital trust and in realizing the positive potential of digital technologies.

The Greek Ministry of Digital Governance is a new unit of public administration that, for the first time, brings together all critical IT and telecommunications infrastructures related to the provision of electronic services to citizens and the wider digital transformation of Greece. Through the General Secretariat for Telecommunications Posts and the respective Directorate-General for Cybersecurity, the Ministry of Digital Governance plans and implements the National Cybersecurity Strategy, which sets out strategic objectives, priorities, policy and regulatory measures regarding cybersecurity at national level.

Through this partnership and with the involvement of the ISACA European community, including the ISACA Athens Chapter, the Greek Ministry of Digital Governance will leverage ISACA's global cybersecurity knowledge, training, credentials and frameworks to enhance its ability to improve the security and resilience of critical infrastructures and services both in the public sector and private entities in Greece.

"The acceleration of digital technology adoption by several sectors of the world economy creates the opportunity for unprecedented value creation, while digital trust remains at the epicenter for serving the interests of all stakeholders," says Chris Dimitriadis, ISACA chief global strategy officer. "ISACA is making a global impact by promoting digital trust. We are looking forward to working with the Greek Ministry of Digital Governance to help realize its vision for creating the next generation cybersecurity capability in Greece."

"The Covid-19 pandemic within just a few months changed drastically the way both public and private sectors conduct business. Digitization has been accelerated by at least three to four years. National Cyber Security Authority, responsible for the implementation of National Cybersecurity Strategy 2020-2025, and with determination to accomplish its strategic objectives, is co-operating with all stakeholders at a national, EU and international level, to ensure a secure cyberspace for all," says Dr. Athanasios Staveris-Polykalas, Secretary General of Telecommunications Posts Ministry of Digital Governance.

Through collaboration and partnerships, ISACA engages with industry organizations, educational institutions, and government entities to help shape the future of professions in cybersecurity, assurance, risk, privacy, and governance of digital technology, in turn supporting the global workforce and world economy.

About ISACA

For more than 50 years, ISACA (www.isaca.org) has equipped individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations, and enabled enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation that supports IT education and career pathways for under-resourced, under-represented populations.

