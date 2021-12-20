DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

Moscow, December 20, 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance JSC ("Sistema Finance") acquired 8 863 700 of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: RU000A0DQZE3) under the Company's buyback programme that will be carried out till 17 September 2022 (the "Programme"). The shares were purchased on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) by the broker on behalf of Sistema Finance and transferred to Sistema Finance. Aggregated information:

Date(s) of purchase by the Date(s) of shares transfer to Number of shares VWAP of shares broker on MOEX Sistema Finance purchased purchased, RUB 09.12.2021 13.12.2021 1 701 400 23,37 10.12.2021 14.12.2021 1 744 700 22,88 13.12.2021 15.12.2021 1 795 000 22,27 14.12.2021 16.12.2021 1 857 400 21,41 15.12.2021 17.12.2021 1 765 200 22,60 Since the beginning of the Programme Sistema Finance has acquired 289 268 171 ordinary shares. *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com. *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Sergey Levitskiy Sergey Kopytov Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05 s.levitskiy@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form part of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares or securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies.

