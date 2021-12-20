Regulatory News:

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between December 10 and 17, 2021.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer

name ISIN Code Transaction

date Daily total

volume

(in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average price of

shares acquired1 Market

(MIC Code) KORIAN FR0010386334 10.12.2021 3,096 26.52 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 10.12.2021 4,063 26.56 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 10.12.2021 1,172 26.54 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 10.12.2021 23,669 26.55 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 13.12.2021 3,029 26.46 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 13.12.2021 6,560 26.42 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 13.12.2021 1,140 26.64 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 13.12.2021 23,071 26.46 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 14.12.2021 2,627 26.98 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 14.12.2021 5,278 26.89 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 14.12.2021 1,097 26.55 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 14.12.2021 18,498 26.91 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 15.12.2021 3,440 26.80 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 15.12.2021 5,312 26.77 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 15.12.2021 1,262 26.87 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 15.12.2021 20,286 26.77 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 16.12.2021 2,257 27.02 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 16.12.2021 5,888 26.98 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 16.12.2021 1,085 27.00 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 16.12.2021 18,370 27.02 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 17.12.2021 3,492 26.97 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 17.12.2021 6,064 27.04 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 17.12.2021 1,071 26.92 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 17.12.2021 17,873 27.02 XPAR

Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.

Next publication:

23 February 2022 Full-year 2021 revenue and earnings

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005580/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Sarah Mingham

VP Investor Relations Financing

sarah.mingham@korian.com

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55

Carole Alexandre

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

carole.alexandre@korian.com

Tel: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44