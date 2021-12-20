Regulatory News:
In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between December 10 and 17, 2021.
Aggregate presentation (per day and market)
Issuer
ISIN Code
Transaction
Daily total
Daily weighted
Market
KORIAN
FR0010386334
10.12.2021
3,096
26.52
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
10.12.2021
4,063
26.56
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
10.12.2021
1,172
26.54
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
10.12.2021
23,669
26.55
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
13.12.2021
3,029
26.46
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
13.12.2021
6,560
26.42
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
13.12.2021
1,140
26.64
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
13.12.2021
23,071
26.46
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
14.12.2021
2,627
26.98
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
14.12.2021
5,278
26.89
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
14.12.2021
1,097
26.55
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
14.12.2021
18,498
26.91
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
15.12.2021
3,440
26.80
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
15.12.2021
5,312
26.77
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
15.12.2021
1,262
26.87
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
15.12.2021
20,286
26.77
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
16.12.2021
2,257
27.02
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
16.12.2021
5,888
26.98
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
16.12.2021
1,085
27.00
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
16.12.2021
18,370
27.02
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
17.12.2021
3,492
26.97
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
17.12.2021
6,064
27.04
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
17.12.2021
1,071
26.92
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
17.12.2021
17,873
27.02
XPAR
Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.
Next publication:
23 February 2022 Full-year 2021 revenue and earnings
About Korian
Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP
1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal
