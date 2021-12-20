Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the provisions of article L. 233-8 II of the French Code de Commerce and article 223-16 of the French stock-market authorities (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or "AMF") charter ADOCIA SA (Paris:ADOC), a French société anonyme (corporation), 115, avenue Lacassagne, 69003 Lyon, (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treatment of diabetes, obesity and metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of approved proteins, releases its total number of outstanding shares as well as its voting rights as of November 30th, 2021.

Month Date Total number of

outstanding shares Total number of

theoretical voting

rights (1) Total number of

exercisable voting

rights (2) November 11/30/2021 7 224 301 10 002 294 9 965 254

*including 86,780 new shares resulting from the conversion of 700 000 convertible bonds into shares (OC 1023) issued by the Company on October 26, 2021, the main characteristics of which are described in its press release of the same day.

(1) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or "gross" voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or" net" voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares with suspended voting rights, in this case, shares held by the Company in the context of a liquidity agreement.

About Adocia

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of therapeutic peptides and proteins for the treatment of diabetes and metabolic diseases. In the diabetes field, Adocia's portfolio of injectable treatments is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry, featuring six clinical-stage products and several pre-clinical products.

Adocia's clinical pipeline includes five novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo) and two combinations of a prandial insulin with amylin analog pramlintide (M1Pram and BioChaperoneLisPram). The clinical pipeline also includes an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Glucagon) for the treatment of hypoglycemia.

Adocia's preclinical pipeline includes bi-hormonal combinations for diabetes treatment: a combination of aspart rapid acting insulin analog and pramlintide (BioChaperone AsPram), a combination of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonist (BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide). In addition, there are three multi-hormonal products for the treatment of obesity: a combination of glucagon and exenatide (BioChaperone GluExe), a combination of pramlintide and exenatide (PramExe) and a triple combination of pramlintide glucagon exenatide (BioChaperone PramGluExe).

Adocia's portfolio is based on three technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use; 2) A platform designed to improve cell therapy techniques using a hydrogel matrix; 3) A platform for the oral delivery of peptides.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risks including those which are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Universal Registration Document that was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 20, 2021 (a copy of which is available at www.adocia.com), in particular uncertainties that are linked to research and development, future clinical data, analyses, and the evolution of the economic context, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia as of this day. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause that actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Adocia's shares in any jurisdiction.

