Groupe Berkem (the "Group"), a leading player in plant-based chemicals (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 Ticker symbol: ALKEM) (Paris:ALKEM) has received notification that Joh. Berenberg, Gossler Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership) ("Berenberg"), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, acting as Stabilisation Manager in the context of the first admission to trading of ordinary shares of Groupe Berkem on Euronext Growth Paris, has undertaken stabilization activities in relation to the first admission to trading on Euronext Growth Paris of the following securities:

Issuer Groupe Berkem Securities: Ordinary shares with a par value of EUR 2.25.

(ISIN: FR00140069V2) Offering Size: 4 935 205 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option) Offer Price: EUR 9.30 per ordinary share Market: Euronext Growth (Paris) Stabilisation Manager: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler Co. KG ("Berenberg")

Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, GROUPE BERKEM, on the basis of the information disclosed by Berenberg, hereby communicates that Berenberg has carried out, during the time period from 13 December 2021 until and including 17 December 2021, stabilisation measures as further specified below:

Execution Date Intermediary Buy Sell Lowest price

(in EUR Highest price

(in EUR) Weighted average price

(in EUR) Aggregate amount

(in EUR) Daily total of shares 13/12/2021 Berenberg Buy 9.14 9.30 9.2657 59,114.90 6,380 14/12/2021 Berenberg Buy 9.14 9.30 9.2088 27,782.96 3,017 15/12/2021 Berenberg Buy 9.10 9.30 9.2948 56,623.74 6,092 16/12/2021 Berenberg Buy 9.30 9.30 9.3000 23,054.70 2,479 17/12/2021 Berenberg Buy 9.16 9.30 9.2834 57,631.20 6,208

The detailed list of transactions is available on Groupe Berkem's website dedicated to the IPO. https://www.berkem-finance.com/.

This press release is issued also on behalf of Berenberg pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday lives (cosmetics, food and beverages, construction, public hygiene, etc.). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved a revenue of €41 million and an EBITDA margin close to 19% in 2020. The Group has almost 165 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and three production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), and Chartres (Eure-et-Loir). www.groupeberkem.com

Disclaimer

This announcement does not, and shall not, in any circumstances constitute a public offering or an invitation to the public in connection with any offer in France, United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other country.

No communication and no information in respect of this transaction or of Groupe Berkem may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction where a registration or approval is required.

This announcement is not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The prospectus approved by the AMF is available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and the company's website dedicated to the IPO (www.groupeberkem.com).

The distribution of this announcement is not made, and has not been approved, by an authorized person ("authorized person") within the meaning of Article 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. As a consequence, this announcement is directed only at persons who (i) are located outside the United Kingdom, (ii) have professional experience in matters relating to investments and fall within Article 19(5) ("investment professionals") of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005 (as amended) and (iii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This announcement is not a prospectus which has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority or any other United Kingdom regulatory authority for the purposes of Section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or are exempt from registration. Groupe Berkem does not intend to make a public offer of its shares in the United States.

The distribution of this document in certain countries may constitute a breach of applicable law. The information contained in this document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in Canada, Australia or Japan. This announcement may not be published, forwarded or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

