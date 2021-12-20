Regulatory News:
Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):
Period from December 13 to 17, 2021
(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 26, 2021)
Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA
Name of the Issuer
Identity Code of the Issuer
ISIN
Intermediary Name
Identify Code
Currency
PUBLICIS GROUPE
2138004KW8BV57III342
FR0000130577
Citigroup Global Markets
CGET
EUR
Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:
Name of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the
Total number of
Daily weighted
Gross
Venue
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
13/12/2021
FR0000130577
59,173
58.0586
3,435,501.54
XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
13/12/2021
FR0000130577
CBOE EU
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
13/12/2021
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
14/12/2021
FR0000130577
XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
14/12/2021
FR0000130577
CBOE EU
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
14/12/2021
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
15/12/2021
FR0000130577
XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
15/12/2021
FR0000130577
CBOE EU
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
15/12/2021
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
16/12/2021
FR0000130577
XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
16/12/2021
FR0000130577
CBOE EU
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
16/12/2021
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
17/12/2021
FR0000130577
XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
17/12/2021
FR0000130577
CBOE EU
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
17/12/2021
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
Rounded to four decimal places
Sum:
59,173.00
58.0586
3,435,501.54
A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe's website:
(https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulatory-information)
