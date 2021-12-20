Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Riesenhebel? Gamechanger-Meldung zu Wochenbeginn!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0V9L9 ISIN: DE000A0V9L94 Ticker-Symbol: BNT1 
Tradegate
20.12.21
19:32 Uhr
0,093 Euro
-0,007
-7,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0850,12019:32
0,0920,13019:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EYEMAXX
EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG0,093-7,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.