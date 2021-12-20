EQS-Ad-hoc: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR
Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Konkursantrag der Eyemaxx International Holding & Consulting GmbH
Aschaffenburg, den 20. Dezember 2021 - Die Eyemaxx International Holding & Consulting GmbH. Eine Tochtergesellschaft der Eyemaxx Real Estate AG (ISIN DE000A0V9L94) mit Sitz in Leopoldsdorf bei Wien/Österreich hat heute einen Konkursantrag am Landesgericht Korneuburg gestellt.
