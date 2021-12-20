EQS-Ad-hoc: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Konkursantrag der Eyemaxx International Holding & Consulting GmbH



20.12.2021 / 19:10 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Konkursantrag der Eyemaxx International Holding & Consulting GmbH Aschaffenburg, den 20. Dezember 2021 - Die Eyemaxx International Holding & Consulting GmbH. Eine Tochtergesellschaft der Eyemaxx Real Estate AG (ISIN DE000A0V9L94) mit Sitz in Leopoldsdorf bei Wien/Österreich hat heute einen Konkursantrag am Landesgericht Korneuburg gestellt.

Das Insolvenzverfahren der Konzernmutter wird als Konkursverfahren weitergeführt. Die Abstimmung über den Sanierungsplan am 26.1.2022 entfällt. Kontakt: Als Insolvenzverwalter

Dr. Ulla Reisch

Landstraßer Hauptstraße 1a

Ebene 07, Top 09

A-1030 Wien

office.wien@ulsr.at

