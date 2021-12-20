M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Company announces that on 20 December 2021 the Company purchased 283,000 ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 98.54p per share.

Following settlement of this purchase the issued share capital of the Company will be 141,846,022 Ordinary Shares, excluding 2,899,749 shares held in treasury.

The above figure (141,846,022) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 07709 516 048 Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

