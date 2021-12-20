

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market opened on a negative note Monday morning on weak global cues and stayed in the red right through the day due to sustained selling at several counters.



Worries about growth due to the surge in coronavirus cases of the Omicron variant and imposition of tougher restrictions on movements in several countries across the globe rendered the mood bearish.



The benchmark SMI, which plunged to 12,467.72 around mid-morning, ended the session with a loss of 125.59 points or 0.99% at 12,589.89.



Credit Suisse and Swiss Re both ended lower by nearly 3%. Swiss Life Holding declined 2.7%, while Partners Group, Logitech, UBS Group and ABB shed 2.1 to 2.5%.



Holcim, Novartis, SGS, Zurich Insurance Group, Alcon and Roche Holding ended lower by 1 to 1.76%.



Geberit and Lonza Group both gained about 0.6%. Richemont and Givaudan edged up marginally.



Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Temenos Group declined 3.1% and Helvetia shed nearly 3%. Clariant, PSP Swiss Property, Dufry, Sonova, AMS, Adecco, SIG Combibloc, Julius Baer and Schindler lost 1.7 to 2.4%.



Vifor Pharma moved up 1.75% after settling a patent litigation regarding Injectafer. Vifor Pharma Group and its partner American Regent, Inc., announced that they have reached settlement agreements with Mylan Laboratories Ltd., and Sandoz, Inc., that resolve the patent litigation brought in response to Abbreviated New Drug Applications seeking approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market a generic version of Injectafer.



Kuehne & Nagel climbed more than 3%. BB Biotech advanced 1.3%, while VAT Group and Tecan Group ended higher by 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.



