

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices drifted lower on Monday, weighed down by comments from a Federal Reserve official that a rate hike could come as early as March.



The yellow metal was also weighed down by a slightly stronger dollar earlier in the day. Although the dollar pared gains as the session progressed, gold prices remained weak.



Gold futures for February ended down by $10.30 or about 0.6% at $1,794.60 an ounce.



Silver futures for March drifted down $0.242 to settle at $22.291 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $4.2935 per pound, down $0.0015 from the previous close.



Investors continued to closely follow the updates on the virus front. Several countries in Europe, including France and Austria have imposed tougher restrictions on movements to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.



Several European countries are likely to attract stricter covid restrictions ahead of the Christmas and New Year Holidays.



In the U.S., New York has broken a record for new infections for a third straight day. An effective shutdown of the U.S. is probably unnecessary, though hospitals will be tested by the expected rush of Omicron cases, Anthony Fauci, who leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de