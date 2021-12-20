GEE Group Inc.: GEE Group Announces Full Forgiveness of $19.9 Million PPP Loans Zero Debt on Pro forma 2021 Year End Balance Sheet

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American:JOB), ("the Company" or "GEE Group"), a provider of professional staffing services and human resource solutions, today announced that it has now received full forgiveness on all of its approximately $19.9 million of Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, which, together with its subsidiaries, were applied for and received through BBVA USA (now PNC Bank, National Association) ("PNC") in fiscal 2020 pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"). The forgiveness included all accrued interest on the PPP loans.

The Company and its subsidiaries previously received PPP loan forgiveness from the SBA of approximately $3.4 million in aggregate principal and approximately $34,000 in aggregate accrued interest in fiscal year 2021, which was accounted for and/or disclosed in GEE Group's Quarterly Reports on Form 10Q filed with the SEC. On December 14, 2021, the Company and its subsidiaries received notification from PNC that the SBA granted forgiveness of all remaining PPP loans in the aggregate principal amount of approximately $16.5 million plus aggregate accrued interest of approximately $268,000. After giving effect to the aforementioned PPP loan forgiveness, the Company's pro forma balance sheet as of September 30, 2021 would have reflected zero debt. The financial impact of the most recent PPP loan forgiveness will be reflected in GEE Group's results for the first quarter ending December 31, 2021.

Derek E. Dewan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEE Group stated, "We are very pleased to receive the notices of full forgiveness of principal and accrued interest for all of the Company's outstanding PPP loans. The PPP loans were essential to support our business operations during the pandemic and provide for continuing employment for our employees as well as job opportunities for new hires. We remain thankful for the U.S. government's foresight in creating the Paycheck Protection Plan Program."

Dewan further commented, "Later this week, we expect to report outstanding financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. We are very strong financially with approximately $10 million in cash, no outstanding debt and approximately $15 million in availability under our bank ABL credit facility. GEE Group is well positioned to invest in future growth initiatives. The hiring environment and demand for the Company's services remains strong in the current quarter and we expect to continue to deliver stellar financial results and create additional value for our shareholders."

