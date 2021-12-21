- (PLX AI) - Maersk Drilling launches Horizon56 to drive digitalisation of the industry.
- • Set up as a fully-owned Maersk Drilling subsidiary, with the ambition over time to attract strategic investors to further develop the company and its products and services
- • Says has spearheaded an innovative effort to develop a first-of-a-kind product to support digitalisation of offshore drilling processes
- • The solution, known as RigFlow, has now been segregated into the digitally focused company named Horizon56 A/S
